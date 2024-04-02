Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 24,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 57,141 shares.The stock last traded at $88.24 and had previously closed at $89.73.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $807.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $80.48.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

