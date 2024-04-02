Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 24,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 57,141 shares.The stock last traded at $88.24 and had previously closed at $89.73.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a market cap of $807.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $80.48.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.