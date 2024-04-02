Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading 3.8% Higher

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 18,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,657,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDRX

Veradigm Trading Up 2.6 %

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veradigm by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after buying an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veradigm by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 3,140,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veradigm by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after buying an additional 99,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,333,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.