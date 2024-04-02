iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 176,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 473,206 shares.The stock last traded at $23.65 and had previously closed at $23.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,060,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 274,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.