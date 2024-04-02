SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 205,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 440,938 shares.The stock last traded at $11.22 and had previously closed at $11.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after buying an additional 531,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

