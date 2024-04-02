Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

