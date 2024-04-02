Country Club Bank GFN Sells 247 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bensler LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.40. The company had a trading volume of 273,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,578. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

