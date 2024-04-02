Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,798,000 after purchasing an additional 445,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,569,000 after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NBTB traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 27,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Insider Activity

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $119,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,641 shares of company stock worth $319,806. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

