Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 76,765 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,765 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.40. 14,280,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,757,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

