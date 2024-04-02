Essex Savings Bank Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPSM stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.79. 378,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,172. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.