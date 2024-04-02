Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 152 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,227 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.80. 814,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,052. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $58.09 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.