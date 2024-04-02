Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Veralto Stock Performance

Veralto stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.04. 199,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.84. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

