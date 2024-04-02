475 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $757.35. 702,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $342.30 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $641.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

