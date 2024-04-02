Essex Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,804 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 924,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.