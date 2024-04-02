ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ASML traded down $30.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $962.24. The company had a trading volume of 410,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,528. The stock has a market cap of $379.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $938.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $760.27. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $982.60.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

