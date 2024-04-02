Essex Savings Bank Buys 425 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $158.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

