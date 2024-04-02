Essex Savings Bank Purchases 767 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 627,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,877,000 after acquiring an additional 235,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,821,000 after acquiring an additional 213,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,798,000 after acquiring an additional 191,089 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.4 %

IR traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.27. The company had a trading volume of 375,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.98. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

