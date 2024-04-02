Essex Savings Bank Has $429,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.49. 930,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $176.43.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

