ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 6% Lower This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $577,399.17 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00070750 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00041885 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

