Essex Savings Bank Buys 509 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 405,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $98.79. 821,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,971,996. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.11. The company has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

