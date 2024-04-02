Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.83. 1,246,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,443. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

