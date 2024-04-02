Essex Savings Bank Purchases 514 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.9 %

O stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,858. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.