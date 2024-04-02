Essex Savings Bank Purchases 275 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Down 1.3 %

CLX traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.63. 338,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,724. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

