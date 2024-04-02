Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $683,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BA opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

