Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Down 1.3% After Insider Selling

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $59.19 and last traded at $59.23. Approximately 4,016,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 20,076,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.
Specifically, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,029,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,378,444 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.
Walmart Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.38%.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
