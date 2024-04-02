Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Down 0.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $170.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Apple traded as low as $168.23 and last traded at $168.75. Approximately 14,165,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 60,968,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.03.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.23.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
