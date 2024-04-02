Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 521,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $83.15. The company had a trading volume of 25,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,385. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arcosa will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,549,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arcosa by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

