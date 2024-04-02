Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Short Interest Update

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,598. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

