Short Interest in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Drops By 11.1%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

IE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 133,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 4,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at $48,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IE. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 671.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

