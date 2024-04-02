Short Interest in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Drops By 11.1%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

IE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 133,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 4,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at $48,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IE. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 671.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

