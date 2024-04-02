Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Friedman Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Friedman Industries stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 3,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,443. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.97 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 15.31%.

Friedman Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Friedman Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is currently 3.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 374,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Friedman Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 153,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Friedman Industries by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Friedman Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.