Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.43. 1,121,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,191,055. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.75.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

