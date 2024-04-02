Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.22. 343,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,161. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

