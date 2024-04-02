Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,487,000 after buying an additional 73,120 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.68. 103,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,713. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

