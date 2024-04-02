Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 572.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

OGE traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 140,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

