Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,172 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,322 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,172 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,939,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,666,000 after purchasing an additional 751,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $21.14 during trading on Tuesday. 4,355,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,892,815. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.