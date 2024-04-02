Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 811 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,989,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.14. The stock had a trading volume of 785,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

