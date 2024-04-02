Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 1,683 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 348,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,556,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.68. 140,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,262. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

