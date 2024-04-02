Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSMO traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,300. The company has a market cap of $194.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

