Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $221,000 Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,234. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

