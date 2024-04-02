Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,234. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

