Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 347,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.32. 19,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,361. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $231.02 and a 12 month high of $300.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.