Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,482 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,571,000 after acquiring an additional 230,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 565,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ICF stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. 419,449 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.79. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.