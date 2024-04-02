Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.75. 2,892,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,746,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $204.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $58.44.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.68.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
