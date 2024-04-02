JB Capital LLC Invests $221,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,451. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.31 and a twelve month high of $288.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

