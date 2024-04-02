HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lowered its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $81,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DINO shares. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.65. 292,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,264. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

