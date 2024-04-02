JB Capital LLC Invests $280,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 30.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1725 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

