Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 901.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 296,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

