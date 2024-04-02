Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Down to $127.89

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.89, but opened at $120.63. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $118.92, with a volume of 625,928 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 9.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average of $102.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $18,492,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

