Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,427,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 805,632 shares.The stock last traded at $32.25 and had previously closed at $32.41.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nuvei during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuvei by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nuvei by 981.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

