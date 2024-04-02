JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Increased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 123,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 396.2% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 102,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.07. 949,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,858. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

