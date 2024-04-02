Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Gap Down to $184.62

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $184.62, but opened at $176.00. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $175.41, with a volume of 168,433 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $6,193,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 515,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 131,423 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

